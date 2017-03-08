L.L. Bean recalls snowshoes

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

(WTNH) — L.L.Bean has recalled 3,000 pairs of their snowshoes due to fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall involves the Maine company’s Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes (25″-30″) and its Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package (25″-30″). They say the recalled product have an aluminum frame with Boa bindings and a deck made from polyethylene.

The agency says the reason for the recall is because the plastic on the snowshoes can weaken and break during use, posing a fall hazard to users.

CPSC says the shoes were sold in red and blue and can be worn with men’s and women’s winter boots. They say this product was sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, L.L. Bean Catalog, and online at http://www.llbean.com from November of 2016 to February of 2017.

According to the agency, the recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under the CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process.

