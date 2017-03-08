Malloy and civil rights leaders: Travel ban is Muslim ban

Abdullah Alghazali, right, hugs his 13-year-old son Ali Abdullah Alghazali after the Yemeni boy stepped out of an arrival entrance at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's ban enjoyed tearful reunions with family members in the U.S. on Sunday after a federal judge swept the restrictions aside. (AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Just like President Donald Trump‘s first travel ban, the second one signed this week is drawing criticism from democrats, civil rights groups, and Muslims. All three spoke out at the Capitol in Hartford this morning.

This new executive order bans travel from 6 Muslim countries instead of 7. Iraq came off the list. It is supposed to be worded in a way that is less likely to get held up by the courts, but that does not make it any better in the eyes of critics.

Governor Dannel Malloy just held a press conference with the ACLU, the NAACP, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. None of them like the idea of banning travel from countries because they are mostly Muslim in population. Governor Malloy said it was especially problematic to ban refugees, whom he called the most defenseless people in the world. He also said that no immigrants are vetted more than refugees. Mongi Dhaouadi, the head of the Council on American Islamic Relations said this is just another attempt at achieving the Trump administration’s simple goal.

“And we know what that goal was. It was declared during the campaign, it was reiterated after the campaign that it’s going to be a Muslim ban,” Dhaouadi said. “They just wanted to package it in a way that maybe seems legal.”

All of the speakers said that there is no reason this ban should not run into the same legal trouble as the last one. Despite the new language and more coordinated rollout, critics say this ban has the same flaw: It is not constitutional to ban people from this country based on the religion of their country.

The White House has said all along that this ban is necessary to secure our borders and prevent attacks from within. The Trump administration is rolling this new ban out over 10 days, which is designed to make things less confusing at the nation’s airports. It is scheduled to be in place a week from tomorrow, and it lasts 90 days.

