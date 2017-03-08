Man arrested for 13 crimes in Old Lyme, Lyme

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have served a man with 13 arrest warrants for acts of criminal mischief in two towns.

Police say Victor Farrell is accused of acting as well as conspiring with several juveniles to commit repeated vandalism at the Lyme-Old Lyme High School, inflicting repeated damage to a vehicle of a student at his residence and other vandalism throughout the towns from September of 2016 to January of 2017.

The specific incidents have been broken down by date, location and type of incident.

9/18/2016: Set dump truck and excavator on fire at 315 Boston Post Road in Old Lyme

10/1/2016: Storage shed broken into and damaged and shot a truck with arrows at Lyme-Old Lyme High School

10/1/2016: Car spray painted with paint stolen from the high school at 15 Ferry Road in Old Lyme

11/14/2016: Storage trailer spray painted and damaged, porta-toilet knocked over, light broken at Lyme-Old Lyme High School

11/15/2016: Vehicle spray painted at 15 Ferry Road in Old Lyme

11/19/2016: Rear windows of a vehicle smashed out at 14 Grassy Hill Road in Old Lyme

11/21/2016: Windows, lights, body panels and mirror of vehicle smashed at 24 Bailey Road in Old Lyme

11/21/2016: Walls, shed and sidewalk spray painted at Lyme-Old Lyme High School

11/21/2016: Windows smashed out of a vehicle at 69 Hawks Nest Avenue in Old Lyme A baseball bat end cap was recovered that later matched a baseball bat seized at Farrell’s residence.

1/14/2017: Business sign smashed at 445 Shore Road in Old Lyme

1/14/2017: Snow stakes ripped up and stolen at 8 Fairway Lane in Old Lyme

1/14/2017: Same vehicle damaged for third time by smashing windows, body panels and mirrors at 15 Ferry Road in Old Lyme

1/14/2017: Damage to mail removed from mailbox at 15 Old Stone Post Road in Lyme

Farrell was being held on $44,500 in bonds. He was presented at New London Superior Court.

Connecticut State Police is anticipating juvenile arrest warrants for several juvenile co-conspirators involved in the same cases.