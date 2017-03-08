Man “missing” for a day after nursing home evacuation



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Exclusive video shared only with News 8 shot inside the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Haven on Monday night shows dark and dirty conditions inside the facility as patients waited to be evacuated.

Earlier that day, a sprinkler malfunctioned and flooded the main electrical panel inside the building, forcing officials to shut off power and move patients out.

Renia Brooks shot the video with her phone while visiting with her father, Clarence Atkinson.

“Oh my gosh, lights out, cold, people in the hallway and stuff like that, it was just scary for me,” said Brooks.

Brooks got a call from the facility at around 9 p.m. saying her father was upset about the evacuation and asking her to come down. She sat with him until about 1 a.m. at which point she left when being told he would be transferred to another facility within the hour. The next morning, she couldn’t find him.

“Maybe like 7:00 someone had called me and told me that daddy was at the Birmingham Health Center. So, they gave me the number. I called there and they looked around, paper, no Clarence Atkinson,” she said.

With phones down at the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Renia couldn’t get answers. She reached out to News 8 for help.

We asked Renia how she was feeling.

“Like my dad passed away. Like he was kidnapped. They took him. My heart was like, you know, I take care of him,” said Brooks.

On Tuesday evening while following up on the evacuation News 8 learned that Deputy Director of Emergency Management Rick Fontana had a master list, showing where each patient was transported. We called him and then told Renia where her father was.

“When I did, oh my god, I said I love you because I didn’t get no answers from anyone and when you came through you was like this angel. I’m like, mama, thank you Jesus. It was very happy emotion,” said Brooks.

Another man unhappy with how the evacuation was handled is Christopher Hayes. Hayes’ wife Paula is a patient at the rehab center, recovering from a broken pelvis. On Tuesday night we met him outside of the emergency room at Yale where Paula was waiting to be treated for pain.

“They sent my wife home with just her regular medication but no pain meds. No nothing. I mean, how do you do that?” said Hayes.

Paula left Advanced at 2 a.m. on Tuesday in a taxi. Hayes said the facility told them she had a choice to either be transferred or go home. She chose home. Today, Marley West, the Director of Nursing at Advanced invited us in to the now dark rehab center to talk about the claims.

“I did speak with her prior to, advised that she should go to a facility and that we would wend all of her medications and she refused,” said West.

As for Clarence, the facility takes full responsibility for the mix-up.

“Our learning curve got blown. We did not know he had gone to another facility until the following morning and we certainly should have contacted her immediately and did not,” said West.

West said Clarence had been taken to Birmingham but once there that facility could not accommodate him which resulted in a second transfer.

“So you admit it got a little bit confusing there,” asked Slater.

“Oh, I’m not gonna lie about that for a second. It was a hot bed of activity. There was a lot of people moving. There was a lot of moving parts that had to come together,” said West.

Wednesday, social workers sit in the dark inside Advanced. They’re making phone calls ensuring everyone is accounted for and checking in with families.

“Our primary focus is the patients. We wanna be sure that they’re safe and the safest choice was to get them out of the facility in a controlled fashion,” said West.

Chris Hayes isn’t convinced.

“They were fumbling. I mean, they fumbled the whole thing as far as I’m concerned,” said Hayes.

As for Renia, she says she’s thankful the facility is taking ownership.

“I would like my dad to go back there. I wouldn’t take him away from there,” said Brooks.

The facility originally thought the repairs would only take two days. Now they are saying the repairs will take several and patients are not expected to move back into the facility until at least next Wednesday.