New Haven man accused of beating 3-year-old, leaving child with serious injuries

WEST HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of beating a 3-year-old child so badly that the child is now hospitalized.

According to West Haven police, officers have arrested Esteban Nieves 22, of Arch Street, New Haven, for beating a child so badly the child ended up in the hospital.

Police say on February 25, paramedics arrived at 370 Highland Street and transported a 3 year old child to an emergency room hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Officers say trauma physicians concluded that the injuries are consistent with an assault.

Nieves is due in court today and was charged by warrant with Assault First, Assault Third, Risk of Injury to a Minor and Violation of Probation. He is being held on bond.