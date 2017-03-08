Oversize loads lead to Thomaston road closures

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Thomaston Police Department

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thomaston Police Department said six oversize loads called “super loads” are expected to travel through Thomaston during March starting Wednesday night.

The first move is scheduled for Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. and will be continuing overnight. This particular “super load” is a 200 foot-long oversize trailer, weighing between 1 million and 1.5 million pounds and taking up the majority of the road with a maximum speed of 3 to 4 miles per hour.

The planned route starts on Route 254 (Northfield Road), continues on South Main Street and concludes on Route 6 (Watertown Road) into Watertown.

Several bridges along this route require special equipment to be set up to support the weight of this “super load.” Thomaston State Police said heavy delays are expected as no traffic will be able to cross the bridges while the equipment is in place, which takes several hours to assemble and disassemble.

Posted detours will be in place and police officers will be stationed at the closure points. Connecticut State Police will escort the “super load.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s