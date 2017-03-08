Oversize loads lead to Thomaston road closures

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Thomaston Police Department said six oversize loads called “super loads” are expected to travel through Thomaston during March starting Wednesday night.

The first move is scheduled for Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. and will be continuing overnight. This particular “super load” is a 200 foot-long oversize trailer, weighing between 1 million and 1.5 million pounds and taking up the majority of the road with a maximum speed of 3 to 4 miles per hour.

The planned route starts on Route 254 (Northfield Road), continues on South Main Street and concludes on Route 6 (Watertown Road) into Watertown.

Several bridges along this route require special equipment to be set up to support the weight of this “super load.” Thomaston State Police said heavy delays are expected as no traffic will be able to cross the bridges while the equipment is in place, which takes several hours to assemble and disassemble.

Posted detours will be in place and police officers will be stationed at the closure points. Connecticut State Police will escort the “super load.”