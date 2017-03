NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut premiere of Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music, directed by Tony Award winning director, Jack O’Brien is being shown at the Palace Theater in Waterbury.

Ben Davis and Paige Silvester are the stars of the show.

This is a one week engagement running from March 7 – 12th.

For tickets and more information visit WWW.PALACETHEATERCT.ORG