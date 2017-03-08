Panera Bread to hire over 100 new employees

(WTNH) — Panera restaurants in Connecticut are recruiting employees for over 100 new positions.

Panera Bread will begin hiring for up to 150 new jobs in the Connecticut market.

The jobs are the result of a new service, café-based delivery (CBD), being launched by Panera in select markets across the United States.

CBD drivers will be responsible for delivering food to customers safely and efficiently, and should have excellent communication and people skills. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

To apply, applicants should visit the following Panera Bread cafes during job fair hours, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on these dates:

March 8: Panera Bread – Groton

220 CT-12, Groton

March 9: Panera Bread – Hartford

10 State House Square, Hartford

March 14: Panera Bread – Wethersfield

1129 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield

March 15: Panera Bread – Glastonbury

2450 Main Street, Glastonbury

March 21: Panera Bread – Newington

3120 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

March 22: Panera Bread – Enfield

90 Elm Street, Enfield

March 27: Panera Bread – Buckland

194 Buckland Hills Drive, Buckland

March 29: Panera Bread – Farmington

1600 South East Road, Farmington

Those who are interested can also apply online at https://www.panerabreadhbg.com/deliverydrivers.