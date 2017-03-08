Panera Bread to hire over 100 new employees

(WTNH) — Panera restaurants in Connecticut are recruiting employees for over 100 new positions.
Panera Bread will begin hiring for up to 150 new jobs in the Connecticut market.
The jobs are the result of a new service, café-based delivery (CBD), being launched by Panera in select markets across the United States.
CBD drivers will be responsible for delivering food to customers safely and efficiently, and should have excellent communication and people skills. Full-time and part-time positions are available.
To apply, applicants should visit the following Panera Bread cafes during job fair hours, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on these dates:
March 8: Panera Bread – Groton
220 CT-12, Groton
March 9: Panera Bread – Hartford
10 State House Square, Hartford
March 14: Panera Bread – Wethersfield
1129 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield
March 15: Panera Bread – Glastonbury
2450 Main Street, Glastonbury
March 21: Panera Bread – Newington
3120 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
March 22: Panera Bread – Enfield
90 Elm Street, Enfield
March 27: Panera Bread – Buckland
194 Buckland Hills Drive, Buckland
March 29: Panera Bread – Farmington
1600 South East Road, Farmington
Those who are interested can also apply online at https://www.panerabreadhbg.com/deliverydrivers.