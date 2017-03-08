Police concerned over marijuana concentrate known as “Dabs”

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield police have issued a warning about the growing trend of marijuana concentrate, also known as “Dabs”.

The substance is taken from the Cannabis plant and condensed into a liquid (oil), semi-solid (wax or “dab”) or a solid (“shatter”). Police say the concentrate can be orally-ingested or inhaled.

Police are concerned about Dabs because they say it is extremely potent, causing a very high level of impairment.

On Wednesday, police say they arrested two Suffield High School students for possession of the concentrated marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say this is not the first seizure they’ve made in the past month.

Area first responders were recently trained on the dangers of Dabs. Anyone looking for information on drugs and the laws pertaining to them can click here.