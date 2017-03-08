Police make DUI arrest in deadly East Haddam crash

By Published:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police make an arrest in a deadly May accident from 2016 on Falls Road in East Haddam.

According to state troopers, a car made a left into the driveway of 7-Eleven and hit the motorcyclist. He was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Police say the David Seaquist Jr., of Moodus, died as a result of their injuries in the crash. Police issued an arrest warrant on March 7th. Cheryl A. Sienna, 50, of Moodus turned herself in the same day.

Sienna is charged with multiple charges including operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and manslaughter. She’s expected back in court on March 28th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s