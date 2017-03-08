Police make DUI arrest in deadly East Haddam crash

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police make an arrest in a deadly May accident from 2016 on Falls Road in East Haddam.

According to state troopers, a car made a left into the driveway of 7-Eleven and hit the motorcyclist. He was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Police say the David Seaquist Jr., of Moodus, died as a result of their injuries in the crash. Police issued an arrest warrant on March 7th. Cheryl A. Sienna, 50, of Moodus turned herself in the same day.

Sienna is charged with multiple charges including operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and manslaughter. She’s expected back in court on March 28th.