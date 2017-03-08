Police: Suspicious woman gets into New Haven school twice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspicious woman made it into the Cold Spring School in New Haven twice, according to authorities.

Police say the woman got inside Friday, and was inside for a few minutes before staff confronted her. They say surveillance shows she changed pants while inside the school.

According to officials, she returned to the school Monday and said she was there to pick up a student. They say when asked who she was, she ran.

Police describe her as a 5’6″ tall, 180-pound black woman in her mid-30s. She was seen as a passenger in a dark-color, likely green, older Mazda with a sunroof and chrome-framed front grill.

If you know who this suspicious woman is, call New Haven Police at (203) 946-6304.