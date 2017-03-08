Police warn of woman passing fake bills in Norwich

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Most retailers know there is fake money out there, but as soon as a local store gets taken, it puts others on high alert.

Police say a woman captured by a surveillance camera is wanted for swindling a Norwich business. They hope putting her picture out there will warn others and identify her.

“She attempted to pass a hundred dollar bill. She was using that bill to purchase a smaller item which is an indicator that it might have been a counterfeit bill,” said Norwich Police Lt. Jim Vega. “That pharmacy turned her down, she in turn went to a different pharmacy where she was able to complete that transaction.”

Police also released an image of the phony C-note she used at the store, which may now be taking more precautions to make sure it doesn’t happen again. UV lights detect hidden strips embedded in real bills and pens are used to test the paper.

“One store we do like the marker and we kind of swipe the thing, and the other one we actually use a UV light,” said Breanna Racicot, who works in retail. She knows what to look for. We handed her a twenty.

“I would say this is real,” said Racicot.

She spotted the image of Andrew Jackson which is visible when the bill is held up to the light.

“If you’re passing a hundred dollar bill and buying a candy bar, it gives them an opportunity to get more real money back in return,” said Lt. Vega.

Police say if the situation seems suspicious or if the bill looks or feels odd don’t take any chances.

“We’ve had a few instances around this city but they are getting it statewide,” said Lt. Vega. “It’s a problem and it’s something people should be aware of.”

Retailers say they do check their bills because if they take a fake one, it’s their loss.