Recall expanded to cover all I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter and I.M. Healthy Granola products

(WTNH) – A food recall is being expanded on all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and I.M. Healthy Granola products. The products may be contaminated with e.Coli bacteria.

I.M. Healthy Products were distributed in multiple states and may have been purchased in stores or through mail order. They were also distributed to child care centers and schools in multiple states as well.

All ‘Best Buy’ dates of all varieties are affected. I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter has been packaged in 15 oz plastic jars, individual portion cups, 4 lb plastic tubs, or 45 lb pails. SoyNut Butter is available in Original Creamy, Chunky, Honey Creamy, Unsweetened and Chocolate. The granola has been packaged in individual serving packages, 12 oz bags, 50 oz bags, and 25 lb bulk bag. I.M. Healthy Granola is available in Original, Apple, Blueberry, and Raisin and Cranberry. Best Buy dates can be seen on the labels of the containers stamped in silver or black.

The recall was initiated after ill people or their family members answered questions about the foods they ate and other exposures in the week before they became ill. Nine (100 percent) of the nine people reached for interview reported either eating I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter at home (five people) in the week before they became ill or attending a childcare center that served I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter.

Consumers who have purchased I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter products or I.M. Healthy granola products are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-288-1012, Monday-Friday 9:00-5:00 CST.