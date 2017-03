DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 8 in Derby was¬†closed after a 5-car accident on Wednesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, there was a 5-car accident around 6:15 a.m.

The accident closed Route 8 northbound between exits 15 and 16.

There were minor injuries reported.

A detour was put in place to help reroute traffic. The detour had cars exit the highway at exit 15 and then re-enter the highway on the on-ramp.

There is no word how long Route 8 northbound will be closed for.