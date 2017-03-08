Search for suspect following armed robbery in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police in Westbrook are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Jojo’s on the Post Road on Tuesday night.

Westbrook troopers responded to the Jojo’s Food Mart-Valero Gas Station at 1309 Boston Post Road around 11:30 p.m., on a report of an armed robbery.

The clerk there told police that a white man had entered the store, displaying the silver barrel of a black handgun and demanding money.

Police say the suspect fled the store on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

CSP investigates Westbrook armed robbery Anyone with info contact 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 + the info to 274637 https://t.co/pcSGOFFVTS pic.twitter.com/PNzsNuFQAT — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 8, 2017

The suspect was described as wearing a white winter hat, an olive green Carhartt jacket, dark shoes and, possibly, black and blue pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at (860) 399-2100.