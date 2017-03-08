Search for suspect following armed robbery in Westbrook

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Connecticut State Police)

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police in Westbrook are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Jojo’s on the Post Road on Tuesday night.

Westbrook troopers responded to the Jojo’s Food Mart-Valero Gas Station at 1309 Boston Post Road around 11:30 p.m., on a report of an armed robbery.

The clerk there told police that a white man had entered the store, displaying the silver barrel of a black handgun and demanding money.

Police say the suspect fled the store on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as wearing a white winter hat, an olive green Carhartt jacket, dark shoes and, possibly, black and blue pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact state police at (860) 399-2100.

