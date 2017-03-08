Sen. Chris Murphy introduces bill blocking Trump’s revised travel ban

By Published:
TRAVEL BAN
President Donald Trump signs new travel ban.

(WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy is leading the charge against President Trump‘s newly revised travel ban.

Murphy has introduced a bill that would block President Trump’s executive order that bans immigration from six mostly Muslim countries. The President’s revised travel ban blocks citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from obtaining visas for at least 90 days.

Murphy says a 1965 act banning discrimination based of the basis of national origin makes the order illegal.

Democrats predict this will run into similar legal challenges as the original ban.

