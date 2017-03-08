Senate to vote on bill giving more time for local budgets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic legislative leaders say they want to give Connecticut municipal leaders more time to pass local budgets, given the uncertainty surrounding the state budget and level of aid to cities and towns.

Senate President Martin Looney says he expects the Senate will vote Wednesday on a resolution giving municipalities until June 30 to pass local tax and spending plans. If it clears the Senate, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, the bill will be taken up by the House of Representatives at a later date.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says a delay makes sense considering Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget includes “drastic changes in municipal funding.”

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has requested the delay. Some local charters require budget deliberations to begin now.

