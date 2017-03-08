Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Winter is sure holding strong with more snow expected Friday followed by another stretch of cold weather. It will feel more like spring today as we’re expecting to see temperatures in the 50s across the state. The warmth doesn’t last too long as a push of colder air moves in tonight. Temps will drop to the 30s overnight and it will turn gusty too.

Highs on Thursday will be more seasonable with temps in the 40s but feeling cooler with the wind. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon/evening ahead of a round of snow expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Snow will move into the state around midnight from west to east.

With temperatures initially in the mid to upper 30s and pavement temps above 32°F, there will be some melting at the beginning. Snow will pick up in intensity as the night goes on and temps will quickly drop. Not only will snow start to accumulate but the snow that melted during the beginning will turn to ice.

Snow will continue to fall during the night and roads will deteriorate. The morning commute will be slick and messy with snow falling. Plan on giving yourself some extra time if you can.

Snow will start to taper off 9AM-11AM from west to east. The heavier snowfall totals will be in the southern half of the state where we’re expecting 3-6 inches of snow. Northern CT will see a little less, 1-3 inches of snow there.

There will be some clearing for the afternoon with temps in the 30s and a breeze. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend with highs only in the 20s with a breeze.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!