Snow Expected Friday

By Published: Updated:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Winter is sure holding strong with more snow expected Friday followed by another stretch of cold weather. It will feel more like spring today as we’re expecting to see temperatures in the 50s across the state. The warmth doesn’t last too long as a push of colder air moves in tonight. Temps will drop to the 30s overnight and it will turn gusty too.

12 Snow Expected Friday

Highs on Thursday will be more seasonable with temps in the 40s but feeling cooler with the wind. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon/evening ahead of a round of snow expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Snow will move into the state around midnight from west to east.

2 Snow Expected Friday

With temperatures initially in the mid to upper 30s and pavement temps above 32°F, there will be some melting at the beginning. Snow will pick up in intensity as the night goes on and temps will quickly drop. Not only will snow start to accumulate but the snow that melted during the beginning will turn to ice.

31 Snow Expected Friday

Snow will continue to fall during the night and roads will deteriorate. The morning commute will be slick and messy with snow falling. Plan on giving yourself some extra time if you can.

4 Snow Expected Friday

Snow will start to taper off 9AM-11AM from west to east. The heavier snowfall totals will be in the southern half of the state where we’re expecting 3-6 inches of snow. Northern CT will see a little less, 1-3 inches of snow there.

There will be some clearing for the afternoon with temps in the 30s and a breeze. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend with highs only in the 20s with a breeze.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

snowfall map Snow Expected Friday

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s