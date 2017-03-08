Stretch your dollar in March by buying these items

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We are in our first full week of March and have been digging for deals so you know where you can stretch your dollar this month.

We are springing ahead this weekend and with the new month and season are new deals in stores. Here’s a look at where the experts say you can save.

March is frozen foods month! Pay closer attention to that isle next time you’re grocery shopping. You may find a savings worth stocking up on, and it’s frozen, so it doesn’t go bad!

Chocolate is on sale now that Valentine’s Day is over, or if you’re watching your waistline, Spring is the time of year to start seeing those deals again on exercise equipment and gym memberships. They know sales will be down as people start taking their routines outside in the warmer weather.

Now is also when the skiing, snowboarding and cold weather equipment goes on sale. Time to get what you know you’ll want next year. While you’re planning ahead, consider joining the mailing list of different gardening centers now so you don’t miss out on Spring planting sales!

Couple things to wait on: a car! Dealerships are less motivated to drop prices when they know you’re getting those tax refunds in the mail. Spring apparel is top dollar right now and you may not want to buy a new smart phone this month. The Samsung Galazy S8 will reach store shelves April 18th and the iPhone 8 is due out in September. Look for discounts on older models as we approach those dates.

The first day of Spring falls on March 20th and I’m already seeing freebies and deals at places like Dairy Queen to kick off the new season. Stay tuned as more Spring money-savers are announced.