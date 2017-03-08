Students involved in UConn student’s death face judge

(WTNH) — Several University of Connecticut students will be facing a judge on Wednesday in connection with the death of a student in October.

Authorities say they gave alcohol to an underage girl, 19-year-old Jeffny Pally of West Hartford, who died later that night.

Police say Pally was sitting on the ground leaning against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex when she was killed by a truck on its way out.

An emergency call came in shortly after 1 a.m. When the call came in, the garage door opened and Pally fell back onto the ground. A firefighter responding to the call in a fire vehicle ran her over.

Officials say she was sleeping against the firehouse garage door at the time.

