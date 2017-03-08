The Statue of Liberty temporarily goes dark

By Published:
FILE - In this April 8, 2016 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is seen on Liberty Island in New York. For several hours, Lady Liberty didn't shine so brightly. The famed The Statue of Liberty was temporarily in the dark Tuesday night, March 7, 2017, after what a spokesman calls an "unplanned outage." (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

(ABC) — The Statue of Liberty‘s bright lights went largely dark for several hours Tuesday night.

The famed statue was temporarily the victim of what officials called an unplanned power failure, before eventually regaining illumination shortly before midnight.

But while the cause of the outage was initially unclear, many on social media speculated that there was a connection between the darkness and Wednesday’s International Women’s Day, on which organizers have planned a large “A Day Without a Woman” protest against gender inequality.

Women’s March, the coordinating organization for the national day of action, relished the symbolism by tweeting, “Thank you Lady Liberty for standing with the resistance and going dark for #DayWithoutAWoman.”

Others followed suit on social media.

But the National Park Service, which administers the famous landmark, said in a statement that “a portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight.” The statement added the outage “was most likely due to work related to an ongoing project to activate a new emergency backup generator that is part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects.”

The park service said they would be able to confirm the exact cause on Wednesday morning.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s