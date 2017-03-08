Tribes release rendering of East Windsor facility, boast economic tourism opportunity



EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes have released a rendering of their planned East Windsor entertainment and gaming facility, and talk about the benefits they believe Senate Bill 957 would have on Connecticut’s tourism industry.

Under the guidelines of Senate Bill 957, the two tribes are highlighting what the facility would bring to Connecticut’s tourism revenue.

According to a release sent out on behalf of the tribes, the proposed development would pay a 25 percent tax on its slot machines and a 25 percent tax on its table games. The table game tax rate will split, with 10 percent of the revenue going directly to the state and 15 percent going to support state tourism initiatives. The proposed development, which plans to be a 200,000 square foot gaming and entertainment facility, would be equipped with 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games. The tribes state that the bill could add as much as $10 million to the state’s annual tourism promotion budget.

“SB 957 is exactly what Connecticut needs to thwart an immediate threat right across our border,” said Kevin Brown, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “What’s more, tourism-boosting provisions make this a statewide bill that will benefit every corner of Connecticut.”

“Tourism is a critical part of Connecticut’s economy, but financial constraints have kept our state from doing all it can to grow this industry,” said Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe. “This bill will be a boon to the many thousands of businesses across Connecticut that rely on attracting new visitors.”