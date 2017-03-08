Upgrades one step closer for Blackstone Library in Branford

WTNH.com Staff Published:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Blackstone Library in Branford is one step closer to getting some much-needed updates.

According to the New Haven Register, local officials are now moving forward with the project by presenting it to a review board on Wednesday.

The project needs funding. It has an estimated price tag of 4.8 million dollars, which will be funded by state and town money and private donations.

The Register says the proposal will help accommodate an increase in patrons, but will also allow the staff of the library to operate more efficiently.

