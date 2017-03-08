Visitors Guide to the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

(WTNH) — Planning on visiting the Elm City for Connecticut’s largest single-day event? News 8 has compiled this guide of everything you need to know for attending New Haven’s Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration.

Road Closures

By proclamation of New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, the following streets will be closed between 11:00 a.m. Sunday through the completion of the parade.

Norton Street between George Street and Edgewood Avenue

between George Street and Edgewood Avenue Derby Avenue between Norton Street and Chapel Street

between Norton Street and Chapel Street Winthrop Avenue between George Street and Edgewood Avenue

between George Street and Edgewood Avenue Sherman Avenue between George Street and Edgewood Avenue

between George Street and Edgewood Avenue Chapel Street from College Street to Ella Grasso Boulevard

from College Street to Ella Grasso Boulevard Chapel Street between Church Street to College Street (1:00pm)

between Church Street to College Street (1:00pm) Grove Street between Church Street and Orange Street

Parking Spots

With streets shut down for the celebration itself, parking lots will fill early on a first-come, first-served basis. Park New Haven can help you find space in one of several lots or garages. This year, Park New Haven is offering a $10 flat-rate parking deal at the Crown Street, Temple Street, and Temple Medical garages, as well as the George Street Lot.

Parking is also available in Yale lots. The Crown and Temple Street Garages will be open Parade Day with bathroom facilities available. If you open the Yale Parking Lots map, the lots that are in purple are open to the public.

Celebration Details

This year’s celebration kicks off at 1:30 p.m. with the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at the corner of Chapel Street and Sherman Avenue. The parade will continue down Chapel Street until it reaches the New Haven Green, where everyone will turn left onto Church Street to pass City Hall and the reviewing stand. The parade continues down Church Street to Grove Street, where it will turn right and end at Orange Street.

The New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Celebraiton is free to the public. If you need to use bathroom facilities, Port-O-Lets will be available throughout the city on Sunday.

If you have young children, the Family Fun Zone is located right on the New Haven Green, and will be open starting at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.