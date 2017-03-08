West Hartford school superintendent pitches budget increase

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford school superintendent is pitching a budget increase for the upcoming school year.

According to the Hartford Courant, the superintendent has pitched a nearly 8.5% budget increase with a proposed $166 million dollar budget for the 2017-2018 school year.

That budget is nearly $13 million more than the current budget.

The Board of Education will meet several times throughout the month.

The Board of Education will officially adopt a budget plan on April 4.

There is no word on what the extra money in the proposed budget would be used for.