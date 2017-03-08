Why you should get your hearing checked

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Can’t hear any noise? Need to turn up the television or radio? You may need to have your hearing screened.

Audiologist Lori Charette heads up the Gaylord Hearing Center.

“Once you are 50, just like you would have many other screenings, when you have a screening for hearing then you know, if your hearing is on a decline and you can do something about it,” says Audiologist Lori Charette at Gaylord Hearing Center.

Doing something about it could have a huge impact.

She explains, “A brain that can hear is a well functioning brain.”

Studies show a link to memory loss and loss of hearing. A brain focused on trying to figure out what’s being communicated she says, could affect its overall function. “A lot of people say my father seems very confused, he might be confused because of dementia or he could be confused because he can’t hear what’s going on. It could be a combination.”

Charette recommends getting expert help early on.

“All the studies are showing,” she says, “the sooner you get hearing aids and use them, you are going to stabilize your hearing and you’re going to stabilize your brain function.”

Jackie Sweeney has hearing loss. She says “I could not hear high toned voices. My grandchildren, I could not understand what they were saying.”

But her hearing aid is barely noticeable. High tech aids customized to her needs, “And then I found that I could hear in a group setting so clearly. It was wonderful.”

All digital devices with blue tooth capability and smarter too.

“If a dehumidifier goes on,” says Charette, “the hearing aids just cancel it out, if a person is speaking softly, they know to zoom in.”

She points out that it comes down to ease of listening. “If you catch hearing loss at that point, then you can really stabilize the loss, you can keep a person very active in their activities.”

Gaylord Hearing Center does offer free hearing screenings. For more information – call at 203-284-2880 or log onto www.gaylord.org