Winter is not going away quietly in Connecticut

(WTNH) — February was such a pleasant month, was it not? Unfortunately, we are seeing both the good and bad side of March. The good side on Wednesday had temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sun. The wintry side of the month comes back quickly later this week. Snow is likely Thursday night through Friday morning. It will be followed by an Arctic blast this weekend. As if that’s not enough, another storm threat is on the horizon for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Here’s the breakdown…

Snow likely Friday AM

A fast-moving storm will slide through the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night, and off the coast early Friday. The storm track looks far enough north to bring snow to all of Connecticut. The current projection favors the steadiest snow near the Shoreline, but a slight wiggle in the track could move that inland. Likewise, if the track shifts south, then the likelihood of seeing more than 1-2″ of snow decreases.

At this point, it looks like a 2 a.m. -2 p.m. event, with the best chance of steady snow between 4 a.m. -9 a.m. Friday. Snow will wind down from west to east late in the morning through early in the afternoon. We expect dry skies for the evening commute, but it will be brisk and cold. Brace yourself for much colder weather over the weekend!

Record-breaking cold again this weekend

Record cold temperatures are possible in Connecticut for the second straight weekend. The most vulnerable records include the Saturday record cold high temperature in Bridgeport. The current record is 33°, and it’s highly unlikely that it will get that “warm” this Saturday. The record cold high temperature in Windsor Locks is 24° on both Saturday and Sunday. It’s a long shot to break or tie those records, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility – especially on Saturday. The record low temperature on Sunday is 11° in Bridgeport and 6° in Windsor Locks. Odds are it will be slightly warmer than that on Sunday morning.

As if the cold temperatures are not enough, there will be a gusty wind this weekend. Near 0° wind chills are likely Saturday night, and it will be bitter for the St. Patrick’s Day parades in CT this weekend.

Ides of March storm possible Tuesday into Wednesday

It still looks like a good setup for a storm along the East Coast in the middle of next week. It’s too early to get into specifics, but some computer models are projecting a moderate to major winter storm for New England. The timing looks like Tuesday into Wednesday, and it’s possible that it could rival the storm we saw in February if it all comes together just right…or wrong depending on your perspective.