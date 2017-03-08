Woman charged with illegally collecting unemployment compensation

By Published:

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Stamford woman has been arrested for fraudulently collecting thousands of dollars of unemployment compensation.

The Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice says 34 year old Crystal Derubis is charged with one count each of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Derubis under-reported her earnings from two employers between January and December 2013 to fraudulently collect $13,194 in unemployment benefits.

If convicted, she is facing one to 20 years in prison and/or up to a $15,000 fine.

