Woman tricks UI out of nearly $5,000

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford woman is accused of stealing services from the United Illuminating Company worth nearly $5,000, by pretending to be someone else.

According to police, 43 year-old Kimberly Lawton used fake identities and social security numbers to use UI services, which she never paid for. Police say the services she allegedly stole cost $4,823.

Lawton was arrested on Feb. 27. Police began investigating in Oct. 2016.

Lawton is charged with 3rd degree larceny, criminal impersonation, and 3rd degree identity theft. She faced a judge in Bridgeport on Wednesday.