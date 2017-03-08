Women come together for A Day Without Women for International Women’s Day

FILE - This is a Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo of people looking at the Icelandic parliament the Althing in Reykjavik. ﻿﻿﻿Iceland will be the first country in the world to make employers prove they offer equal pay regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality or nationality, the Nordic nation's government said on International Women's Day , Wednesday March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(WTNH) — Women across the nation are expected to come together in another show of solidarity on Wednesday.

This is part of “International Women’s Day,” which is set to take on new meaning.

Wednesday is also being called “A Day Without A Woman.”

It’s just as it sounds.

In order to fully understand the momentum behind it, we need to go back to January.

As you may recall, the weekend of the presidential inauguration, millions of women across the country came together at rallies and marches in a show of support in Washington, New York, Los Angeles and right here in Connecticut, just to name a few.

The main drive behind them were to protest the Trump administration over fears regarding civil, human and reproductive rights.

Fast forward to Wednesday, where organizers of the movement from two months ago are coming together for another round of solidarity.

“A Day Without A Woman” is meant to show the economic power of women and their contributions to society.

Women are being asked to stay home from work, not go shopping in any capacity and to wear red. The color represents revolutionary love and sacrifice.

All of this corresponds with International Women’s Day which is held every year on March 8th.

Of course, on the flip side of all of this, there are women who don’t necessarily agree with the movement. There are also those women who don’t have the option to stay home from work because they have themselves or a family to support.

Wednesday is not just for women. Men and any group that feels oppressed in any way are encouraged to take part.

