4-year-old girl literally blown away by fierce Ohio winds

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Strong winds in Northern Ohio swept a 4-year-old girl off of her feet.

Mother Brittany Gardner posted the security camera footage on her Facebook page, which shows her daughter Madison walking up toward the front door. As she grabs the glass door, a strong wind gust catches the door, swinging it open with Madison still holding on.

“All I hear is ‘mommm!’ So I looked back and she’s pinned between the house and the glass door. She is okay and laughing along with it,” Gardner wrote on her Facebook page.

Thankfully, Madison held on tight and was just fine!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s