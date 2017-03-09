4-year-old girl literally blown away by fierce Ohio winds

(WTNH) — Strong winds in Northern Ohio swept a 4-year-old girl off of her feet.

Mother Brittany Gardner posted the security camera footage on her Facebook page, which shows her daughter Madison walking up toward the front door. As she grabs the glass door, a strong wind gust catches the door, swinging it open with Madison still holding on.

“All I hear is ‘mommm!’ So I looked back and she’s pinned between the house and the glass door. She is okay and laughing along with it,” Gardner wrote on her Facebook page.

Thankfully, Madison held on tight and was just fine!