Berlin police K-9 gets stab, bullet protective vest

(Photo provided by the Berlin Police Department)

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Berlin police K-9 has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a Massachusetts woman and a nonprofit group.

Titan is an eight-year-veteran of the Berlin Police Department certified as a patrol dog, as well as evidence recovery, tracking, handler protection and narcotics detection. Police say the dog and its partner are responsible for arresting suspects and taking drugs off streets. Now, Titan will be safer while doing that thanks to Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Winter Wyman of Waltham, Massachusetts donated $1,050 to the group for the new vest. That vest is worth $1,795 and $2,234.

