(WTNH) – If you are planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report for the Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations on Thursday.

According to WalletHub, at least $5.3 billion is expected to be spent for the holiday. The website was able to determine the best cities for celebrating Irish-American heritage by comparing 200 of the largest U.S. cities across four key dimensions:

  • St. Patrick’s Day traditions
  • Costs
  • Safety and accessibility
  • St. Patrick’s Day weather
Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
1 Buffalo, NY 11 Naperville, IL
2 Madison, WI 12 Rochester, NY
3 Boston, MA 13 Cincinnati, OH
4 Cedar Rapids, IA 14 Chicago, IL
5 Worcester, MA 15 Springfield, MA
6 Pittsburgh, PA 16 Springfield, MO
7 Akron, OH 17 St. Paul, MN
8 Tampa, FL 18 Overland Park, KS
9 Philadelphia, PA 19 Sioux Falls, SD
10 Cleveland, OH 20 Grand Rapids, MI

The city of New Haven is number 69 on the list. You can see the full report and check your city’s ranking, click here.

St. Patrick’s Day Fun Facts

  • $1.22 Million – Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold, which contains 1,000 gold coins weighing 1 ounce each.
  • 13 Million – Pints of Guinness that will be consumed worldwide on St. Patrick’s Day.
  • $5.3 Billion – Amount that will be spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2017 (or $38 per person celebrating).

