Celebrating All Things Dr. Seuss at Celentano Magnet School in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School is celebrating all things Dr. Seuss this week and I felt lucky enough today to join in that celebration reading to the students some of their Dr. Seuss favorites.

To my surprise, reading “Green Eggs and Ham” was a true group experience. Those smart students knew every word of that treasured tale. It warmed my heart thinking Dr. Seuss surely had to be looking down smiling seeing how his words live on in the minds of kids (and adults) everywhere.

Dr. Seuss would have turned 113 year old on March 2, 2017. An age that blew the minds of the students. They told me they couldn’t imagine being able to blow out 113 candles. They clearly had been studying the beloved children’s author sharing with me that Dr. Seuss was really no Dr. at all. His real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel and he used Dr. Seuss as a pen name.

The students were able to dress us like their favorite Seuss characters. They dressed like Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2 and boys sported yellow mustaches like the Lorax. I also read the “Cat in the Hat” and “Horton Hatches an Egg” to the students which they all seemed to love “100 percent.” Fans of that book know it’s a repeated line that you can bet the kids were happy to chime in along with me.

The students and teachers thanked me for coming, but it was truly a treat for me getting to share in such a fun afternoon of reading.

