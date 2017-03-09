Crews prepare for snow during Friday morning commute



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Air temperatures were in the mid-50s Thursday and the pavement heated up to 75 degrees under the strong March sun. But come Friday, those roads are likely to be covered in ice and snow. To make matters worse, the winter weather is coming during the height of the morning commute, when people are usually in a hurry.

“We need to keep people in that winter weather driving mindset,” said Kevin Nursick, Department of Transportation spokesperson. “Even though only a few inches, that’s enough to cause a problem in morning commute.”

DOT road crews spent Thursday on major highways throughout the state laying down their pre-treatment solution of salt and water. Even with the road treatment, commuters need to budget for extra time on their commute.

“A driver with plenty of time to get to their destination is a much more relaxed driver,” Nursick said. “Someone rushing under slippery conditions is a sure fire way to end up with crashes.”

With brutal cold temps to follow the storm, the fresh snow is going to stick around for a while. But New Haven officials said this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will go forward regardless of the weather.

“We’re gonna make sure that our streets are clear and you’ll be able to walk through our streets without trudging through snow,” New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said.

New Haven is under a parking ban beginning at 8 a.m., Friday until Saturday at 3 p.m.