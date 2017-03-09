Cromwell store employee dragged by car after cigarette robbery

By Published:
Surveillance photo from Alltown Mobile in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a Cromwell convenience store employee took on a cigarette thief Tuesday.

Officers responded to Alltown Mobile at 4:42 a.m. for the report of a theft of cigarettes. Upon arrival, it was discovered that an employee of the store attempted to stop the suspect from stealing by chasing after him into the park lot. The employee was able to get the diver side door of the suspect’s car open and attempted to stop him from driving away.

However, while the employee was attached to the suspect, he was dragged backwards and then forward by the car, about 50 feet across the parking lot. The employee was evaluated by medical personnel but did not require further treatment.

cromwell suspet car Cromwell store employee dragged by car after cigarette robbery
Surveillance photo from Alltown Mobile in Cromwell

The suspect’s car, which is described as a blue Honda Fit, was last seen getting on Route 9 South toward Middletown. The suspect is described as a heavier white male, between 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, who looks to be in his mid thirties.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Cromwell police at 860-635-2256.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s