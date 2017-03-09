Cromwell store employee dragged by car after cigarette robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a Cromwell convenience store employee took on a cigarette thief Tuesday.

Officers responded to Alltown Mobile at 4:42 a.m. for the report of a theft of cigarettes. Upon arrival, it was discovered that an employee of the store attempted to stop the suspect from stealing by chasing after him into the park lot. The employee was able to get the diver side door of the suspect’s car open and attempted to stop him from driving away.

However, while the employee was attached to the suspect, he was dragged backwards and then forward by the car, about 50 feet across the parking lot. The employee was evaluated by medical personnel but did not require further treatment.

The suspect’s car, which is described as a blue Honda Fit, was last seen getting on Route 9 South toward Middletown. The suspect is described as a heavier white male, between 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, who looks to be in his mid thirties.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Cromwell police at 860-635-2256.