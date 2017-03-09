Driver killed in early morning crash on I-95 near Fairfield rest area

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man has died in an early morning crash on I-95 in Fairfield.

According to State Police, the accident happened just after 1 a.m., by the southbound rest area. Investigators say the victim, 23-year-old Lucky Keophannga, was entering I-95 from the rest area and struck the trailer portion of a parked vehicle that was straddling the fire lane and travel lane off the left side of the roadway.

The person in the other vehicle was not injured and no charges have been filed at this time. The accident remains under investigation.