EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– The lock down atEast Windsor High School has been lifted.

Police say the school, located at 76 South Main Street, went in a lock down at around 9 a.m. after they responded to a report of an unruly student.

According to police, unruly students are handled in this way with a lock down, based on school policy.

As of 10:30 a.m., the lock down was lifted and the school day resumed.

There are no further details at this time.