France issues 2 more warrants for deadly Paris attacks

By Published:
Flowers are set in a window shattered by a bullet at the Carillon cafe in Paris, France, Sunday Nov. 15, 2015, two days after over 120 people were killed in a series of shooting and explosions. French troops deployed around Paris on Sunday and tourist sites stood shuttered in one of the most visited cities on Earth while investigators questioned the relatives of a suspected suicide bomber involved in the country's deadliest violence since World War II.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they have issued arrest warrants for two more suspects in the November 2015 gun and suicide bomb attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Le Monde newspaper said French magistrates investigating the attacks issued the arrest warrants for Oussama Atar and Sofien Ayari in late December.

The Paris prosecutors’ office on Thursday confirmed two warrants were issued.

Le Monde reported that 32-year-old Atar, a Belgium-Moroccan national, is suspected of being among those thought to have plotted the attacks from Syria.

Le Monde said Ayari, a 23-year-old Tunisian, is also suspected of having been part of the cell and is currently detained in Belgium.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s