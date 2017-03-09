Gov. Malloy to discuss the impact of infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will speak in D.C. on Thursday over the nationwide impact of infrastructure.

Governor Malloy will be taking part in an event hosted by The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) to focus on the condition of highways and other infrastructure.

The discussion will highlight the way infrastructure impacts the economy in Connecticut, as well as the rest of the country.

Prior to the Governor’s speech, the ASCE will release their 2017 Infrastructure Report card.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m., and Governor Malloy will speak at 10:30 a.m. at The Newseum.

