Hartford police investigate fatal North End shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating a man’s death after he was shot in the city’s North End on Wednesday night.

Hartford police say they responded to 45 Alan Green Way at 9:16 p.m. on Thursday, after ShotSpotter and several callers reported shots fired in the area.

HPD MCD investigating shooting at 45 Allen Green Way. On scene in 20. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 9, 2017

There, police say they found an unresponsive man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the torso. Paramedics arrived, pronouncing the man dead.

According to the Hartford Courant, police had to resort to fingerprinting in order to identify the victim, as he was carrying two forms of identification.

The Courant also describes a fight that broke out when police tried to separate family from the 50 or more folks that had gathered at the crime scene.

Police continued investigating overnight.

