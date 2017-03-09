Hartford police investigate fatal North End shooting

By Published: Updated:
Hartford police cruiser (WTNH /George Roelofsen)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating a man’s death after he was shot in the city’s North End on Wednesday night.

Hartford police say they responded to 45 Alan Green Way at 9:16 p.m. on Thursday, after ShotSpotter and several callers reported shots fired in the area.

There, police say they found an unresponsive man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the torso. Paramedics arrived, pronouncing the man dead.

According to the Hartford Courant, police had to resort to fingerprinting in order to identify the victim, as he was carrying two forms of identification.

The Courant also describes a fight that broke out when police tried to separate family from the 50 or more folks that had gathered at the crime scene.

Police continued investigating overnight.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s