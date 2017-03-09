Hearing on proposal to make it easier to transfer college credits

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Lawmakers in Hartford looking at a proposal to make it easier to transfer credits between public colleges.

Students switching from community colleges to the state college system leave credits behind.

The thing to remember is that college credits represent money and time already spent. Credits are a precious commodity and students at community colleges like Gateway lose them when they transfer.

A lot of students go to a community college with the hope of transferring to a four year state school like Southern, Central or UConn. A longtime guidance counselor at Gateway studied this issue and found the average student who does that loses 12 credits in the process. That’s about a semester’s worth of work, and thousands of dollars.

The problem is that there is not a common curriculum among the community and state colleges, so the state schools don’t know what the community college students have already learned.

Later Thursday morning, lawmakers will hear from the public about a bill to fix that problem. It would order the schools to all get together and come up with common standards that would make it easier to transfer credit.

One issue, though: The New Haven Register reports the schools are already working on this. The paper quotes a professor at Manchester Community College who says he’s been part of a group trying to solve this problem for five years, and he says this proposal would force them to start over from scratch.

Hopefully he will come to the public hearing Thursday. It’s at 11:30 a.m. at the legislative office building in Hartford.