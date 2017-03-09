Holocaust Proclamation signing in New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Never forget. Those words weighed on the minds of everyone Thursday at a Holocaust Proclamation signing in New Haven.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp joined a Holocaust survivor, concentration camp liberator and World War II veterans at the Tower One Housing Complex. The event took on added significance with the recent threats against the Jewish community.

“When we say ‘never again’ those words implore us to speak out. We have a moral imperative to stamp out this terrible phenomenon of hate,” said Judy Diamondstein, CEO Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

According to the anti-defamation league. There have been about 140 threats directed toward Jewish facilities in the past few months.

