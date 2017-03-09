I-95 in Stamford shut down after fatal accident

Courtesy: Connecticut Department of Transportation

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 in Stamford was shut down shortly before noon on Thursday after a fatal accident.

Police say I-95 northbound is closed between exits 9 and 10 for an accident involving a pedestrian and a car.

Connecticut State Police say they are investigating an untimely death.

It is unclear when the highway may reopen.

The scene remains active while police conduct their initial investigation.

News 8 will update this story as new details become available. 

 

 

 