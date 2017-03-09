I-95 in Stamford shut down after fatal accident

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 in Stamford was shut down shortly before noon on Thursday after a fatal accident.

Police say I-95 northbound is closed between exits 9 and 10 for an accident involving a pedestrian and a car.

Connecticut State Police say they are investigating an untimely death.

#CTtraffic: I-95 nb x9 on/off-ramps Stamford CLOSED for untimely death investigation. Reduce speed, 1st responders may be working in lanes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 9, 2017

It is unclear when the highway may reopen.

The scene remains active while police conduct their initial investigation.

News 8 will update this story as new details become available.