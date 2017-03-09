Local shop carrying all Irish goods

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple of gals who grew up in Hamden have taken their love for their Irish heritage and turned it into a business.

Katie Regan and Mary Beth Radigan run the show at Lucky Ewe Irish Goods. The two grew up next door to each other and have been life-long friends.

They opened their shop right on Whitney Avenue, across from Town Hall.

“This is a great place to have a store because we have such a strong Irish community!”

The shop features tons of gifts that will bring the spirit of Ireland right here to Connecticut.

