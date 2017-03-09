Malloys talks about the National Report Card on infrastructure in D.C.

(WTNH) — Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card for America’s infrastructure shows the condition and performance of America’s infrastructure in the form of a school report card. They assign letter grades based on the physical condition and needed investments for improvement.

As a whole, America’s infrastructure scores a D+.

There are 16 categories that are graded:

Aviation

Bridges

Dams

Drinking Water

Energy

Hazardous Waste

Inland Waterways

Levees

Ports

Public Parks

Rail

Roads

Schools

Solid Waste

Transit

Waste Water

Each one of the categories is graded a letter from A to F. They can include pluses or minuses. Each category was graded as follows:

Aviation- D

Bridges- C+

Dams- D

Drinking Water- D

Energy- D+

Hazardous Waste- D+

Inland Waterways- D

Levees- D

Ports- C+

Public Parks- D+

Rail- B

Roads- D

Schools- D+

Solid Waste- C+

Transit- D-

Waste Water- D+

There are also grades on infrastructure for each state. To find out more specific information about America’s Infrastructure Report Card, you can go here.