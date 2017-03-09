Malloys talks about the National Report Card on infrastructure in D.C.

By Published:
The Brooklyn Bridge (file).

(WTNH) — Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card for America’s infrastructure shows the condition and performance of America’s infrastructure in the form of a school report card. They assign letter grades based on the physical condition and needed investments for improvement.

As a whole, America’s infrastructure scores a D+.

There are 16 categories that are graded:

  • Aviation
  • Bridges
  • Dams
  • Drinking Water
  • Energy
  • Hazardous Waste
  • Inland Waterways
  • Levees
  • Ports
  • Public Parks
  • Rail
  • Roads
  • Schools
  • Solid Waste
  • Transit
  • Waste Water

Each one of the categories is graded a letter from A to F. They can include pluses or minuses. Each category was graded as follows:

  • Aviation- D
  • Bridges- C+
  • Dams- D
  • Drinking Water- D
  • Energy- D+
  • Hazardous Waste- D+
  • Inland Waterways- D
  • Levees- D
  • Ports- C+
  • Public Parks- D+
  • Rail- B
  • Roads- D
  • Schools- D+
  • Solid Waste- C+
  • Transit- D-
  • Waste Water- D+

There are also grades on infrastructure for each state. To find out more specific information about America’s Infrastructure Report Card, you can go here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s