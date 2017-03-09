Malloys talks about the National Report Card on infrastructure in D.C.

(WTNH) — Every four years, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card for America’s infrastructure shows the condition and performance of America’s infrastructure in the form of a school report card. They assign letter grades based on the physical condition and needed investments for improvement.
As a whole, America’s infrastructure scores a D+.
There are 16 categories that are graded:
- Aviation
- Bridges
- Dams
- Drinking Water
- Energy
- Hazardous Waste
- Inland Waterways
- Levees
- Ports
- Public Parks
- Rail
- Roads
- Schools
- Solid Waste
- Transit
- Waste Water
Each one of the categories is graded a letter from A to F. They can include pluses or minuses. Each category was graded as follows:
- Aviation- D
- Bridges- C+
- Dams- D
- Drinking Water- D
- Energy- D+
- Hazardous Waste- D+
- Inland Waterways- D
- Levees- D
- Ports- C+
- Public Parks- D+
- Rail- B
- Roads- D
- Schools- D+
- Solid Waste- C+
- Transit- D-
- Waste Water- D+
There are also grades on infrastructure for each state. To find out more specific information about America’s Infrastructure Report Card, you can go here.