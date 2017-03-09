Man known as ‘Wolverine’ gets prison for deadly hit-and-run

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man known locally as “Wolverine” due to his unique teeth has been sentenced to four years in prison related to a deadly hit-and-run crash last year.

The New Haven Register reported Wednesday that Edin Calderon, of New Haven, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the March 2016 death of 54-year-old Michael Kucher.

Prosecutors say Calderon was driving the vehicle that struck Kucher and that Calderon took off on foot. Kucher later died from his injuries.

Witnesses reported the driver was known as “Wolverine” and had “vampire-like fangs.”

Police say surveillance video shows the vehicle that hit Kucher had been racing two others. It struck a tree and then Kucher.

Calderon’s public defender couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

