Man sentenced to 10 years for drug dealing, firearm offenses

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man was sentenced today for selling heroin, cocaine, and firearms offenses while being investigated by officials in Norwalk.

Kenneth Brickhouse will face 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for drug and firearm offenses, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

An investigation that included court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases of narcotics and physical surveillance, was headed by the DEA’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Stamford Police Department, Norwalk Police Department and Connecticut State Police.

Brickhouse obtained cocaine and heroin from Bobby Gutierrez, also known as “B.O.,” of Stamford, and other individuals, and then sold the drugs to customers and other distributors, court documents and statements made in court show. Between February and May 2016, Brickhouse made multiple sales of heroin and cocaine to an individual working with law enforcement. During this time, investigators also intercepted hundreds of calls and text messages involving Brickhouse that pertained to the distribution of drugs.

Brickhouse was arrested on May 26, 2016. On that day, a search of a Norwalk apartment that he used to store drugs, convert cocaine into crack cocaine and conduct drug sales, revealed approximately 500 bags of heroin, two baggies of cocaine, a loaded 9mm pistol, plus ammunition. Investigators seized a .357 revolver, and ammunition from a vehicle that Brickhouse used in connection with his drug trafficking activities.

On September 23, 2016, Brickhouse pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. He has been detained since his arrest.

According to officials, Brickhouse’s criminal history includes state convictions for possessing crack with intent to sell, and federal convictions in 2001 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (“crack”), using and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He served approximately 127 months in federal prison before his release in November 2011.