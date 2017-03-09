Missing Massachusetts college student seen in Bloomfield

Nathaniel Whittle

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A college student who was reported missing from Massachusetts was spotted in Bloomfield Wednesday.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Nathaniel Whittle, a senior from Houston, Texas, who was reported missing from Williams College in Massachusetts. Massachusetts police are working with local departments, as well as Whittle’s family, to search for him beyond the Williams College campus.

Whittle was last seen in Bloomfield on Wednesday. He is driving a 2013 gray Toyota Tacoma truck with a Texas license number CBJ0333.

Police say they are concerned about Whittle and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Williamstown, MA police at 413-458-5733 or WIlliams College Campus Security at 413-597-4444.

