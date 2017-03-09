Nearly $12,000 raised at Quinnipiac St. Baldrick’s event

Published:
WTNH/JP Coleman

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University hosted a St. Baldrick’s event to raise money for children’s cancer research.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a charity that gives more to childhood cancer research grants than any organization, except the U.S. government. It is completely run by volunteers.

WTNH/JP Coleman

At Wednesday’s event, 150 students attended and 50 got their heads shaved by barbers from Classic Cutz in Hamden. There was even one female who had her head shaved.

Quinnipiac student Nicole Geer organized the event, which included refreshments, ice creams, a food truck and a photo booth for before and after shots.

WTNH/JP Coleman

Students raised $11,639 at the event, which is about $3,000 more than they raised at last year’s event.

